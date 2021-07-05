Newmont Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGT. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$78.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$95.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.59 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

