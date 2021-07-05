Newton (NEW) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $540,828.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00136244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00165320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.19 or 1.00357019 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

