Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $1.53 on Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $856.56 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00004486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00916153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.87 or 0.08205222 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

