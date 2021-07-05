NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Shares Down 4.4%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 86,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 270,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 128.88% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-Commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on high-end residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; and Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store.

