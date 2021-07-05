NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $22.46 on Monday. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6979 per share. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

