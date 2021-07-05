NFX Coin Market Capitalization Tops $135,518.37 (NFXC)

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, NFX Coin has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. NFX Coin has a total market capitalization of $135,518.37 and approximately $1,002.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFX Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.57 or 0.00853393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.29 or 0.08012919 BTC.

About NFX Coin

NFX Coin (CRYPTO:NFXC) is a coin. NFX Coin’s total supply is 113,512,872 coins and its circulating supply is 104,824,015 coins. NFX Coin’s official website is nfxcoin.io . NFX Coin’s official Twitter account is @nfxservice_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFXCoin is the driving currency of NFXTRADE, a new exchange that came to the market bringing several news with the integration of its own payment platform NFXPay, facilitating and reducing costs for its users and will soon have a card for its users to have the ease of using your cryptocurrencies on a daily basis. Currently, if a user of the platform who has a minimum of 2000 NFXCoins in their wallet will always pay only 50% of the trading fees provided by the platform, provided they choose to pay trade fees with NFXCoin. The project also plans to feature the NFXPay payment platform, a platform where all customers have access to the best services and still have facilities for the crypto market. “

NFX Coin Coin Trading

