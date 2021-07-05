NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Trading Up 17.2%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF)’s share price was up 17.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $272.00 and last traded at $272.00. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $232.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.00.

About NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

