Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $5.80 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 4% against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $365,035.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

