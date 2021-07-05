Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Nihon Kohden stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54. Nihon Kohden has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nihon Kohden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.