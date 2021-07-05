Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 1,016 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in The Boeing by 20.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in The Boeing by 97.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 224,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $56,039,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 48.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.68. 15,722,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,510,559. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.