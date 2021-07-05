Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.01. 1,691,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $63.35 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

