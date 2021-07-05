Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,836,000.

SPLV stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,107. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97.

