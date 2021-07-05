Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.3% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $238.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

