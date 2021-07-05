Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New comprises 2.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 1.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

NYSEARCA PAPR traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

