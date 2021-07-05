Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $7.37 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

IJR stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,471. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

