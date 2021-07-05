Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 25,731 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 144.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 220,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 73,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,842. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.59.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

