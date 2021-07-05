Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 4,457 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

SPLG traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,099. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.38.

