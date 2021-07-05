Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $49.61 million and $1.12 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,904.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,232.49 or 0.06584691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.07 or 0.01507379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.42 or 0.00408269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00161386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00640632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00422768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00334978 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,644,792,485 coins and its circulating supply is 7,983,292,485 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.