Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading Up 3.3%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 234.80 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 234.80 ($3.07). Approximately 964,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 480,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.40 ($2.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ninety One Group from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 258 ($3.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Hendrik du Toit purchased 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £1,795.77 ($2,346.19). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 49,280 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £116,793.60 ($152,591.59).

Ninety One Group Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

