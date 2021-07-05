Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,526 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NIO were worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

