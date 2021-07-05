Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 685,900 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 768.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $30,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,293,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NIO by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in NIO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in NIO by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

