Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of ANSYS worth $48,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $353.41 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.08 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

