Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $45.98 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cigna worth $45,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $238.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.22. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

