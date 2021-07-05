Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Copart worth $47,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

