Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Global Payments worth $45,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $137,518,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

GPN stock opened at $193.36 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

