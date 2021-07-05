Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 19,191 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,191 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.32% of A. O. Smith worth $34,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.52. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

