Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,163 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $26,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after acquiring an additional 660,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after purchasing an additional 488,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

RTX opened at $86.70 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

