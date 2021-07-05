Nord Finance (NORD) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.90 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00009266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and $525,134.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00138228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00166438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.06 or 1.00309457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,190,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

