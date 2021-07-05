North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

A number of research firms have commented on NOA. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,850. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at C$3,135,391.50. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 and have sold 132,100 shares valued at $2,586,894.

NOA stock opened at C$19.16 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$538.38 million and a P/E ratio of 12.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.3599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

