Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 12th (OTCMKTS:NGABU)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGABU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 12th. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43.

