Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,392 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.46% of Vir Biotechnology worth $30,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after acquiring an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $234,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $41.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,802.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,993. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.