Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,907 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.74% of Easterly Government Properties worth $30,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.23 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

