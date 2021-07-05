Northern Trust Corp Sells 258,826 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 674,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258,826 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Otter Tail worth $31,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,957,000 after buying an additional 41,966 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Otter Tail by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after buying an additional 120,845 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Otter Tail by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTTR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

