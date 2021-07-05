Northern Trust Corp Sells 56,588 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,588 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of Tenable worth $29,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tenable by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $28,157,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of TENB opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.