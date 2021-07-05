Northern Trust Corp Sells 84,793 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of GDS worth $30,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $76.42 on Monday. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

