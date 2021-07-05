Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.
NTRS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.73. 465,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.