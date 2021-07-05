Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

NTRS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.73. 465,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

