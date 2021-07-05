NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,324 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.18% of NRG Energy worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.