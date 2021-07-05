Nsure.Network (NSURE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $719,892.00

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nsure.Network has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nsure.Network has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $719,892.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

