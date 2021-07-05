Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC reduced its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,244,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,370,090 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises about 3.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 4.98% of Nuance Communications worth $621,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.68. 67,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,735.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,732 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

