Nucleus Vision Price Hits $0.0014 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $10.28 million and $880,808.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00920656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.87 or 0.08153322 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.