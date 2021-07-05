NuCypher (NU) Market Capitalization Achieves $155.48 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $155.48 million and $21.68 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.66 or 0.00814377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.53 or 0.07995319 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,219,348,096 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

