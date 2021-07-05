Nuggets Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $4,231.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00167041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.51 or 1.00012721 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

