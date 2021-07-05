NULS (NULS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $23.86 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $37.50 million and approximately $23.86 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NULS has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00138827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00166460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.59 or 0.99910957 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.