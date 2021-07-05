Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.39). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $536,291. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

