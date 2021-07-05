Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report sales of $363.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.00 million and the highest is $372.15 million. Nutanix reported sales of $327.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

In other news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

