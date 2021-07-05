Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Up 16.9% in June

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:NCA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. 23,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,843. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.00.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0286 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
