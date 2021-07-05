Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Down 15.1% in June

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NMZ opened at $15.50 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

