Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXP. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NXP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. 7,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

