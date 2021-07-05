NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NUZE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.12. 241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12. NuZee has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

Get NuZee alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NuZee at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.