NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Short Interest Up 19.2% in June

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.37.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,450 shares of company stock valued at $60,507,536 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $2,484,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $819.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $662.39. NVIDIA has a one year low of $388.50 and a one year high of $820.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $510.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

